Community Education is all about new experiences. Offering the community new opportunities to explore and grow.
Well, often those new things mean we too explore and grow! We are trying some new things when it comes to trip offerings.
So far, the farthest we have traveled for a bus trip is to Orange City, Iowa, to experience the tulip festival (oh we will try that one again!). With excitement, we are going to travel to Rapid City, South Dakota, in June! Farther than we have gone before and letting someone else do the planning, we will be traveling with Willmar Bus Company for our head west! Mike Kubesh promises an adventurous Wild West trip, June 11-15. The list of sites we will see include: Custer National Park, Crazy Horse Memorial, Evening Lighting Ceremony at Mount Rushmore, Gold Mine Tour, Corn Palace, Wall Drug. So whether you have never seen the beauty of the West or have wanted to go back, this trip could be just what you were looking for! Call the office at 320-693-2354 for more details and to register.
Ok, the adventures don’t stop there! This fall we will be headed South! We are partnering with the Austin Community Education department for the Taste of Texas Road Trip 2020, Oct. 15-22. Think San Antonio, The Alamo, Fort Worth and Waco, Texas! Yes, that’s right! If you have been hoping to get to the Magnolia at the Silos then board the bus and come with us. We have the details for registration, so give us a call and we will set you up for a fun trip in October.
Well maybe your students would like a new experience. We have a couple in March that they might like. Art and Drama Club, March 9, for students ages 6-12, (and in at least first grade) taught by Val Chellin is new to our offering, as well as Krafty Kids Class, March 11. Both classes offer new experiences for students aspiring to explore the arts.
Also back in the pool again this spring is Drippin' Dragons, March 3-18. This experience is taught by the girls high school swim coaches and members of the Hhgh school swim teams. If your child, in grades 4-6, would like a chance to check out the world of swimming, then Drippin' Dragons is a great place to dive in. No previous competitive swimming experience necessary.
We do want you to know that if you are looking for a new experience in sharing your passions and talents, we are in the process of writing the Spring/Summer brochure and would love to have you join us! True Community Education happens when we come together and learn from each other. Call 320-693-2354 today and let us help make that happen for you.