Theater gives Aiden Berube an opportunity like no other.
“I would say just getting to be on stage and becoming a different person,” said Berube, a Litchfield High School senior. “Giving that person a personality, just bringing life into that character, it’s just so much fun.”
It’s thrill that has drawn him back to the stage many times throughout his middle school and high school years, including this year’s Litchfield High School production of “Anastasia,” which takes place on the Bernie Aaker Auditorium stage for four shows this week.
Berube plays Vlad, one of the lead roles, this year, the last production of his high school career — a fact that isn’t lost on him, even as he’s thrown himself into the role and the past eight weeks of rehearsals.
“I’ve been thinking about how this is my last show, and it’s really kind of sad, because this is always just a fun thing for me to do,” Berube said. “To think about next year, not doing a show, it just ... it really hasn’t hit me yet.”
Being on stage, theatrically stepping into someone else’s life, is something that many of the actors in this year’s show expressed appreciation for.
“Yeah, there’s a feeling you get when all the lights are shining in your face and you’re up in center stage, and it’s just a rush of adrenaline,” said sophomore Hailey Vines, who plays Anya. “I just love being there.”
Said freshman Eden Harless, who plays Lily: “I just want to sing all the time, any chance I can get. I’ve never had, like, a lead before, so I enjoy it.”
Beyond the bright lights of the stage, however, there’s another seemingly strong draw for theater students.
“I have a lot of friends that do it, and it’s really a great bonding experience for a lot of people,” sophomore William Pennertz said. “I”ve made a lot of friends through theater. And it’s been in my family for a quite some time too.”
This year’s show is a bit different than recent LHS musicals, which featured the whimsy of animals as the main characters. Last year, it was “The Little Mermaid” with its fish and crustaceans, the year before, ducks and geese of “Honk!”.
Playing real people in a historical fiction storyline around the time the Russian revolution offered a welcome change for theater students.
“It’s a really fun show,” Harless said. “There’s a lot of chemistry between the characters. We’re all kind of like buddies. And there’s some intense scenes ... tender moments, and it’s a whirlwind of emotions you feel while you’re watching the show.
Additionally, “Anastasia” features a musical score that impressed them.
“It’s got really, really good music,” Vines said. “I think people will really enjoy it.”