Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City School Board decided Monday to add a fourth section of kindergarten for the 2022-23 school year. The new position is related to a projected growth in enrollment in both kindergarten and preschool next fall, based on preliminary registrations.
Activities Director Marj Maurer told the board that 86 three- and four-year-olds have signed up to date for preschool next fall, and that there were only 10 slots left unless more staff is hired. Elementary Principal Kodi Goracke noted that 79 children have already registered for kindergarten, which is up 10 from this year’s kindergarten enrollment.
The board had already decided to add additional preschool staff, but the growing number of kindergarteners (historically, kindergarten enrollment grows over the summer as new families make their presence known) prompted Interim Superintendent Paul Carlson to check recommended class sizes from state and federal departments of education.
If the district sticks with three sections, there will be 23 or more students per kindergarten class, Carlson said. Adding another section will reduce classroom sizes to about 17 students — exactly how many students per teacher is recommended by the state, he said. Federal recommendations are 18 per class.
Figures provided by Carlson showed that ACGC district policy has been a range of 17-21 students per teacher in grades K-2, 19-23 students in grades 3-4, 22-25 in grades 5-6, 26-30 in grades 7-8, and 27-34 students per teacher in high school.
Personnel moves
In addition to adding a couple new positions, school officials have been busy replacing retiring and resigning staff this spring. The board approved hiring three new elementary teachers: Kari Erickson, Brooke Leikvoll and Anna Muench, and one secondary math teacher, Jillian Korpi.
The board also approved three summer custodians, a summer school daycare provider, Kendra Hendricks, and school play director Thomas Rosengren and junior high football coach Adam Heining.
Four resignations were accepted: elementary substitute Tyler Bulau, PreK teacher Brenda Gehrke, and paraprofessionals Vicki Renne and Diamond Picotte-Felde.
Summer school program planned
School principals also told the board about a robust summer school program planned for five weeks in June and July. Goracke said that 191 students are signed up for summer school in Atwater. High School Middle School Principal Robin Wall said 60 students in grades 5-8 will be attending summer school. A couple dozen high school students who are trying to “catch up” on work missed during the past couple of years are also studying this summer: 12 will be enrolled in algebra and about 15 in credit recovery, she said. Goracke reported that, since the beginning of the school year, Title 1 program students who had fallen behind during the COVID interruptions have shown significant improvement overall.
Building and grounds update
A power outage in Atwater caused damage to refrigeration units and about 10 controllers in the heating and cooling system at ACGC Elementary School in Atwater, Buildings and Grounds Supervisor Tom Fordyce told the board. He noted that, once damaged items are replaced, breakers would be installed to keep similar component damage from happening again. Some school officials opined that the breaker system should have been replaced during the 2020 renovations; Fordyce said he would look into the project specifications to see if that should have been updated then.
Fordyce and his crew will be making fire code improvements to science lab doors and the industrial arts area over the summer. Work is also beginning on the scheduled replacing of lighting, sound and projection equipment in the auditorium.
Among other business
- The Rev. Christa Forsythe told the board about concerns she had heard from several students and their parents related to the hiring of coaches and activity directors. She questioned if all extra-curricular activities were treated with the same level of respect.
Forsythe also encouraged the board and school leaders to help the district experience more diversity. “Some students don’t feel free to be themselves,” she said, noting that this includes attributes ranging from personal interests to sexual identity. “You represent how values get played out in the district,” she concluded.
- Carlson presented a brief update from the Minnesota Association of School Administrators on legislative changes during the 2022 session. The Legislature failed to pass supplemental budget bills or tax bills that might have provided additional revenue or support to public schools. Although there are some benefits to the lack of educational changes, additional funding would have been helpful, he said.
MASA indicated that the House majority favors a special session to wrap up the remaining budget details, that the governor might be supportive, but the Senate majority “does not seem very open” to a compromise agreement.
- The board adopted an Adult Basic Education agreement with nine neighboring school districts and the Kandiyohi County Jail. The agreement calls for sharing staff and resources to help adults who lack a basic high school education
- The board submitted a 2021 Pay Equity Report to the Minnesota Office of Budget and Management. Business Manager Blake Stoltman reported that the ACGC district is not in full compliance with the state’s new pay equity reporting system, but that the OMB will be working with ACGC to resolve the inequities.
- Carlson and board members Paul Rasmussen and Scott Stafford updated the board on progress to date in transferring the district’s property in Cosmos to other entities. Staff changes at the state agencies that need to approve this transfer appear to have delayed final approval of the sale.
It was noted that the Southwest West Central Cooperative has already invested more dollars into improving the facility than the facility is technically worth. The SWWC might be able to use this investment as a mortgage on the property, Carlson and Rasmussen indicated.