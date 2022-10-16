Freshman Eden Harless and senior Logan Maine were selected Students of the Week for Oct. 10-14 by Litchfield High School teachers and staff.
Harless was nominated by social studies teacher Josh Tinklenberg, for her positive and energetic attitude in the classroom, and her willingness to help others.
She “shows a desire to become a better student every day,” Tinklenberg wrote in his nomination.
Harless is involved in the high school musical “Anastasia” this fall, and also participates in choir, tennis, basketball and track at LHS.
Other hobbies and interests include calligraphy, playing games with her family and watching scary movies.
She is the daughter of Rachel and Thad Harless of Litchfield.
Industrial arts teacher John Spanos nominated Maine, because “his work ethic in each class is exemplary and he shows a genuine interest in the tasks assigned.”
“Logan has a good attitude in class,” Spanos added, “and is able to work well with others. He is focused during instruction and takes pride in his work. It is a pleasure to have him in class.”
Outside of school, Maine’s interests include building small projects like bench and tables, as well as riding mini bikes and quads with friends. He also enjoys bowhunting and playing video games.
He is the son of Michell and Kevin Maine of Litchfield.