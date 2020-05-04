Getting a good education involves more than learning math and geometry equations, memorizing major moments in history or learning lines from a poem written by a 17th century author.
Emotional growth plays just as significant a role as anything that can be learned from a textbook or teacher’s assignment. In fact, sometimes it’s that emotional growth that is the first step to success in the classroom.
It’s a reality that has become even more stark as teachers and administrators adjust to distance learning in Litchfield School District and throughout the country.
Among the key topics during recent teacher team meetings, according to Superintendent Beckie Simenson, was “social and emotional learning (as well as) making sure students are fed.”
Simenson and principals from each of Litchfield School District’s three buildings shared stories of learning and reaching out to students during the April 27 School Board meeting. And, while the physical feeding of students has gone well, with nearly 800 students receiving meals, the emotional sustenance has been challenging.
And not just for students. The stress of an educational system turned upside down has affected teachers, as well.
Chelsea Brown, Litchfield Middle School principal, joined a conference call with state Education Commissioner Mary Cathryn Ricker and 10 other principals from around the state recently.
During that discussion, Ricker acknowledged “teachers are having anxiety about students falling behind,” Brown said.
Early numbers indicate that Litchfield students are staying engaged and maintaining academic success. High school Principal Jason Michels said that there were 20 to 25 fewer failing grades among high school students in the third quarter, which concluded under distance learning, than there had been during the second quarter, which was conducted in the traditional, in-person fashion.
But Michels admitted that distance learning is a challenge for many students, who miss the structure of a physical classroom and class schedule.
Teachers and administrators maintain a spreadsheet that logs communication with students and parents.
“As we go down the road, there are more kids that are not consistently engaged,” Michels said. “The documentation is there, the communication is there, but sometimes we don’t have the traction.”
The stress and uncertainty distance learning manifests itself in a variety of ways, administrator said.
Brown said she received an email last week from a fifth-grader who was concerned about the present and the future.
“Are we having school next year, Mrs. Brown?” the girl asked. Brown called the student.
“She talked to be about her cat, her goldfish,” Brown said. “You know, they’re missing us.”
It’s the kind of conversation, whether phone, email or virtual chat that teachers and administrators are having these days, simply as a means of keeping lines of communication and maintaining some normalcy, she said.
“Everyone in the building is working on trying to make sure nobody falls through the cracks,” Brown added.
Some of that effort comes in fun activities, as well. Lake Ripley Elementary Principal Chris Olson said that “it’s really fun to watch” as teachers connect with students throw Google Meet, even organizing virtual scavenger hunts.
Teachers also assembled a video of students that they planned to share with their classes, “so all the kids could see themselves and their friends and … just making sure those connections are still happening. (Teachers are) doing everything we can to keep a sense of normalcy.
“It’s been challenging, but we are definitely working through it and getting a handle on it,” Olson added.