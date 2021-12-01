Curiosity and hands-on learning are a few of the many things we are highlighting at Litchfield Middle School this school year. Last year, we decided to completely revamp our S.T.E.A.M. programming for our students. The acronym S.T.E.A.M. (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics) has been a buzzword in education for several years now. We are excited to embrace this type of framework at the middle school and understand the benefits S.T.E.A.M. programming will bring to our students.
This year our LMS sixth-graders are getting their first experience with Project Lead the Way. This nationally recognized program introduces students to a wide variety of career and technical Education programs. Currently, the sixth-graders are taking a Design and Modeling course. In this course the students are learning about the stages of the design process. This includes the process of ideation, creating preliminary sketches of their solutions, dimensioning sketches, and 3D drafting. Recently, the students were able to tour local businesses, Felling Trailers Inc. and Doosan Bobcat, to see the entire process in action.
Through hands-on projects, our seventh grade students have also been introduced to the Project Lead the Way curriculum while navigating through our new course titled, Magic of Electrons. In this class, students explore electricity, the behavior and parts of atoms, and sensing devices. They learn knowledge and skills in basic circuitry design, and examine the impact of electricity on the world around them.
Meanwhile, the eighth grade LMS students are acquiring hands-on experience engineering and programming their own robots. The students are working through the First Robotics: Lego League Challenge. This experience allows students to create innovative solutions to various challenges on a competition course. This course will also serve as a great introduction for students that would like to participate in the First Robotics program when they get to high school.
Project Lead The Way and First Robotics are fueling our students’ passion for discovery. As they engage in hands-on, collaborative problem solving focused on real-world challenges, students use and stretch their imaginations in brand-new ways and connect their learning to life. All the while, students step into roles spanning the career landscape — a crucial experience during this transitional time in their lives. We are excited to see the impact of implementation in our district in the near future with our students.