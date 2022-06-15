You would think that a mouse and an elephant would not get along, but in this story they do. Oh goodness I’m getting ahead of myself. Let’s start at the beginning.
Once up on a time an elephant, well his real name is Jerry, he was walking in the mall. He was just about to leave until he saw a mouse sitting all alone in a bucket. Most days Jerry wouldn’t really be excited to see a mouse, but the mouse was sad and Jerry was feeling extra kind that day. So Jerry walked over to the mouse and said, “Hi my name is Jerry. What’s yours?” She looked at him straight in the eyes, a little surprised that an elephant would talk to her and said in a sad squeaky voice “I am Ruby.”. Ruby looked very sad, so Jerry asked “Why are you so sad and why do you have a bucket?” “Well I don’t have any money so I can’t buy food, I was hoping if I played a tune on my tuba people wou ld put money in my bucket,” Ruby said. Shocked, Jerry said “How did I not see that tuba?” Jerry asked Ruby if he could buy her lunch at the food court. “Of course,” said Ruby. They sat and talked for hours. Jerry asked “Can we meet again tomorrow same place same time?”. Ruby’s mouth dropped to the floor. Well it didn’t actually drop to the floor but it did open far. Ruby said,”Yes.”
”I guess this unexpected friendship shows that you can be friends with anybody no matter how big or how small.