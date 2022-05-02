Litchfield High School teachers and staff chose Ella Mahoney and Joy Parker as Students of the Week for May 2-6.
Mahoney, a freshman, was nominated by social studies teacher Josh Tinklenberg, who wrote that she was chosen “because of her work ethic and willingness to contribute in class (and) because she is a good influence on other students and has a positive impact in my classroom as well as others.”
Tinklenberg highlighted Mahoney’s “leadership ability, attention to detail, and also her commitment to her studies while also being able to participate in extracurricular activities.”
Mahoney participates in swimming, track and field, and marching band at school. She said that other hobbies and interests include band, choir and art.
She is the daughter of Anne and Mark Mahoney of Litchfield.
Parker, a senior, was nominated by art teacher Charles Banks for her “high level of creativity” and “responsible and high effort.” Parker is “always engaged and interested in the arts,” Banks wrote.
She participates in theater, Dragonaires and marching band at LHS. Outside of school, she enjoys drawing, painting and photography.
She is the daughter of Donald and Barb Parker of Litchfield.