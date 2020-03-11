Jake Manske of Eden Valley-Watkins earned a fourth place finish at the Professional Selling Event that was part of the annual Minnesota DECA State Career Development Conference March 1-3 in Minneapolis.
Manske will travel to Nashville, Tennessee, April 29 to May 2 to compete with 20,000 stop students from around the world at the International Career Development Conference.
Manske also placed in the top eight of the Marketing Communications Individual Series event.
Eden Valley-Watkins had a strong showing at the state DECA conference with three students qualifying for the final round in their respective events — Manske; Joe Monge in Professional Selling; and Cory Zimmerman in Finance Consulting and top Finance Exam Finalist.
During the school year, about 3,500 students take part in the DECA competitive events program, allowing them to compete in more than 50 events focused in the areas of entrepreneurship, finance, hospitality, marketing and related fields. Competitions are designed to simulate real-life business scenarios and test students' academic understanding and skills development.