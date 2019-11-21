Choirs from Litchfield Middle School and Litchfield High School performed under the direction of Joel Green during the Fall Vocal Concert Nov. 18 at Bernie Aaker Auditorium.
Songs ranged from classic choral numbers like "Exultate Deo" by Palestrina, to rocker Eric Clapton's "Change the World," both performed by the high school show choir, Dragonaires.
Abigail Johnson was the featured soloist during "Change the World," while Anna Euerle and Nora Lagergren had solos in the Dragonaires' performance of "Famine Song."
Joy Parker, Cassidy Chellin and Emma Pyrlik each had solos during the women's choir's performance of "You Will Be Found."
Sixth- through eighth-graders filled the stage for a large group performance of "Why We Sing," which featured soloists Raigan Miller, Zariah Haynie, Addyson Zens and Ella Mahoney.