It’s easy to think that real world problems like hunger and homelessness are too big for a group of school kids to solve.
But while they might not have the total solution, they can make an impact, one good deed at a time. That belief brought small group of students and their adult leaders to First Lutheran Church in Litchfield Saturday morning to make blankets.
“It’s just interesting,” Katie McGraw, a Litchfield Middle School math teacher, said. “You know, you think it’s so minor … it’s not a big deal. I mean, this is fun for us. But you see how, if we can get together, what a big impact you can have on people.”
McGraw has seen small gestures make big impacts many times through the years as advisor for the FCCLA — Family, Career and Community Leaders of America — chapter at Litchfield High School. Just this past October, the student organization with both high school and middle school members, raised about $2,000 for the Meeker Area Food Shelf as part of its We Scare Hunger food drive. She also took a group of students to a Feed My Starving Children food packaging event in November at which they joined other volunteers in packing enough food to provide 16,848 meals.
Perhaps the local FCCLA’s most impactful event the past several years has been the Polar Plunge, for which students seek financial pledges to support their participation in a jump into a frozen Twin Cities area lake in early March. Except for last year, when COVID-19 kept local students from participating, Litchfield FCCLA has been one of the top teams in the state for six years, raising more than $20,000 annually for Special Olympics Minnesota.
Julie Dengerud, adult leader for the Litchfield Satellites 4-H club, knows the impact that seemingly small gestures can have, as well. Club members look for a service project to perform every month. Recent projects have included organizing kids games at the First District Association 100th anniversary event in September, packing birthday bags for the food shelf, and making Christmas cards for nursing home residents.
Saturday’s blanket-making session was the brainstorm of 4-H club members during a December meeting, Dengerud said. And when her daughter, Shelby, a sophomore at LHS and an FCCLA member, heard about it, she saw an opportunity.
“Shelby said that her FCCLA group wanted to (help),” Julie Dengerud said. “They’re doing a volunteer project every month, and so she said, ‘what if we partner with you?’”
McGraw obtained a grant from the charitable arm of financial services firm Thrivent to purchase blanket materials, and the project was a go.
Adult leaders did some prep work ahead of time, but in about three hours Saturday morning, eight students — three FCCLA members and five 4-H’ers — and five adult leaders — two FCCLA and three 4-H — turned swaths of fleece fabric into 14 tie blankets.
The blankets will be donated to several places around the area, Dengerud said.
“We’re hoping between nursing homes, the hospital, potentially rescue and police (departments), you know, if they feel that there’s a need when they’re called to accidents,” Dengerud said. “We’re going to check with social services too. So we’ve got lots of options that we’re going to look into.”
The blanket project, along with We Scare Hunger, Feed My Starving Children and others, will go into a portfolio of projects that the three FCCLA members — sophomores Shelby Dengerud and Ellie Brown, and senior Elijah Schacherer — present at the organization’s state convention in the Making Volunteering Count project area. The trio will present a 10-minute speech about their volunteer projects in the rotunda at the Mall of America as part of the state competition.
And while a monthly volunteer project and a portfolio filled with information about their efforts makes for a presentation more likely to earn a state award, one gets the idea that isn’t really the motivation for the students.
“It’s heartwarming, but like at the same time, it’s fun,” Brown said. “You get to say, ‘I can be a member of this community, and I can put my service out there, and I know I’m doing good things.’”
“I think it’s cool to see the reactions of other people,” Dengerud said. “Even just ringing the Salvation Army bell (a December volunteer project), the older people are so excited to see you there, or even the little kids, putting in that $1 bill, so excited. And it kind of motivates them too, hopefully, to volunteer.”
Schacherer agreed, saying that the volunteer efforts are teaching moments for all those involved.
“You see all the needs in the world,” he said. “You do a service project like Feed My Starving Children, or these blankets, and you know it’s going somewhere that people really need it.”
Bringing two groups together to make that happen Saturday morning was rewarding, as well, Julie Dengerud said.
“It ended up working really well that we could partner with her FCCLA group to do the blankets,” she said. “We have 14 blankets done. It didn’t take very long, and the blankets will go to people who need them.”