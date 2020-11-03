When Josie Bjorkman was looking for a service project, she found it just outside her back door.
Bjorkman and Brynn Nagel, sixth-graders at Litchfield Middle School, adopted the nature trail at Prairie Park as a service project that’s part of their involvement in Family, Career and Community Leaders of America.
Each year, Litchfield FCCLA chapter members work on STAR projects aimed at demonstrating leadership and other skills while also improving their community in some way. Those STAR projects are presented at area and state competitions.
In their first year in FCCLA, Bjorkman and Nagel couldn’t decide on a worthwhile project. And then one day, Bjorkman was in her backyard with her grandmother, Julie Rick, family and consumer science teacher and FCCLA advisor at Litchfield Middle School.
As they brainstormed ideas, one of them mentioned the nature trail.
“We were talking about what does Brynn like, and then I think just one person talked and the other person talked, and the whole idea just started to develop,” Rick said. “I think we just fed off each other.”
From that conversation grew a collaboration that included other classmates, family members, Litchfield Rotary Club members and others.
And as they have learned to work as a team, Bjorkman and Nagel also learned other things, like bits of city history and tree identification.
The girls know Prairie Park fairly well because it abuts the backyard of Bjorkman’s home on Butler Street. In fact, the previous owner of the Bjorkmans’ house — Hugh Wegner — sold much of the land that became Prairie Park to the city of Litchfield a few decades ago.
But it wasn’t until they began looking for potential STAR projects that the pair realized that some aspects of the walk — primarily the signs that identify 37 trees that ring the pond on the park’s eastern edge — could use some attention. Many of the signs were unreadable from years of wear, and other signs were missing completely.
“Originally, a kid did this for his project, labeling the trees, but they were kind of breaking and deteriorating, so we thought we could fix them,” Bjorkman explained.
“We kind of liked the idea (of the project), because it was outside, and right now you can’t do a lot inside because of the rules,” Nagel said.
“The rules,” of course, are guidelines for social distancing and mask-wearing in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. An outdoor project could help lessen the risks of the pandemic, the girls reasoned.
They didn’t plan on a heavy snowfall and plummeting temperatures in mid-October, which is exactly what happened.
Still, they brought together a group of almost 30 adults and students on a Saturday morning a couple of weeks ago to help clear brush in the nature trail area. Several Rotary Club members trimmed branches on many trees Friday evening, then returned Saturday morning to dig new holes for the posts that will hold the tree identification signs.
“This is really the kids’ project,” Rotarian Mike Solbrack said. “We’re just here helping them. Our club likes to collaborate on things like this.”
The students and adults spent about two hours clearing brush and planting posts. Signs will be put on the posts in the spring when the weather in better.
Meanwhile, the students and Rick have worked on fundraising to pay for sign materials. They’re also brainstorming other ideas, such as organizing a field trip for an elementary school class, and developing a brochure with information about the park’s history and amenities.
“I think the category (of STAR project) the girls are going to enter is one you have to kind of keep working on, and so I think we really would like to have a field trip,” Rick said. “And, you know, maybe have a scavenger hunt. Maybe write up some things so (visitors) could have a lesson about the prairie and the pond and the trees. So we’re still thinking.
“That’s what’s fun though,” Rick added, is everybody jumping in and say, ‘Hey, what about this? Hey, we could do this.’”