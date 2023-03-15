Following are Litchfield Middle School’s Fifth-graders of the Month, with teachers’ comments:
Braxton Ornberg
Braxton is a quiet, hard working, responsible student who always has his materials and is prepared for classes. He is a kind student and can work well with a variety of students being able to stay focused through distractions and work to complete the assignment. He always participates in his classes and has a great personality. Keep up the great work Braxton.
Max Buschette
Max brings a sense of spark and enthusiasm to his every-day classes. He shows strong academic success in the classroom and great group participation in anything he does. He is competitive by nature and treats all of his classes as if it were a competition that he wants to do his best. He even had one of the best scores the middle school has ever seen in a cannonball contest! Keep up that “winning” mentality Max!
Kaden Wald
Kaden is an outstanding fifth-grade student and always strives to do his best. He is strong academically and is a great example for his peers. He is successful whether the assignment is individual work, partner work, or group work. He gets along well with everyone and also helps his classmates understand the topic at hand. Kaden is responsible, hardworking, respectful, and honest. It is a joy to have him in class!
Bella Lindquist
Bella is a great example of what it means to be a successful student. She listens intently during class instruction and recently has started to contribute more confidently during class discussions. She always puts her best foot forward academically and her projects show her creative mind at work. She has grown a lot this year which makes her a prime selection for student of the month!
Anika Gabrielson
Anika is a stellar student. She does extremely well academically and is an especially strong reader. She is always willing to participate when no one else will, she includes others when working on group projects, and she is respectful to her peers and teachers. She is always a joy to talk to in class and I appreciate her positive attitude. All of these attributes make Anika a great choice for student of the month!