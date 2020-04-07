Dear patrons and friends. This article comes to you with prayers for your health both physical and emotional as we face these unprecedented days in our world's history. Right now Community Education is on hold, as is so much of what your daily lives look like. Janaye, Emily and I continue to take care of the day-to-day business and are even working at planning for the future fun you and your families will be able to enjoy once we get past these days.
Soon, as this pandemic and what it means for all of us continues to unfold, we will be making decisions about trips and activities that many of you are already registered for. We are moving forward with caution as we follow the lead of Superintendent Simenson, the governor and the CDC.
Already we have cancelled the spring production of "Frozen Jr." Although it is a disappointment to all, we will look forward to that production in our future. The dance recital has also been canceled, I am sad to say. It is such a joy to gather and see our littles performing! We will see that in our future and I look forward to those days with anticipation.
In the meantime it has been such a joy to look around me and see all of the efforts going on to help our community though these days. Neighbors checking on neighbors; sewers making masks and other PPE for those close and far away; food and paper products being shared with those who need them.
I see LPS staff members giving of their time that they could be tucked away at home, helping distribute food though our food program. There are those who are also helping with the childcare that the district has been offering to emergency and essential workers.
I know there is a lot that I don’t see. I know there are others caring for children, faithful workers going in to the hospitals and care facilities all around us, caring for the most vulnerable.So much goodness and kindness in a time of uncertainty.
I’ll close this brief article in saying, please take care of yourself. Look for positive and helpful ways to deal with the negative emotions you might be dealing with. Call a friend or family member and share your concerns and your gratitudes. If you have questions or need a listening ear, our phone (320-693-2354) is being answered from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day. We will hope this will end soon and we will once again enjoy the vibrant life we have come to know and love here in the Litchfield area community!