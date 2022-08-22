Litchfield Public Schools district residents are set to see at least one incumbent return following the election this November.
Five have filed for three open seats to be filled for four-year terms starting in January, and included among those candidates are three returning incumbents.
According to Minnesota Secretary of State filing data, the five candidates are:
- Darrin Anderson
- Andrew Hallin
- Malinda Larson
- Greg Mathews
- Marcia Provencher
The three candidates who garner the most votes on Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 8 will begin the new term in 2023.
The three seats are currently held by Anderson, Mathews and Provencher. The other three seats are up for election in two years.