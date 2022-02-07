Four area high school students captured top finishes in the American Legion District 7 Oratorical Contest Sunday in Willmar.
Megan Blonigan of rural Paynesville, a sophomore at Eden Valley-Watkins High School, won the district contest and received top prize of a $700 scholarship. She also won the opportunity to advance to the State/Department Oratorical Contest where additional prize money will be available.
“We all wish Megan the best as she competes in the state contest to represent the Seventh District and Eden Valley,” Oratorical Contest chairman Rueben Nathe said. “We are all cheering for you.”
Britney Prahl, a Litchfield High School senior, finished second in the district contest and won a $500 scholarship. The daughter of Donovan and Brenda Prahl, she won the Post 104 local competition Jan. 20 in Litchfield, taking the top prize of a $500 scholarship there. Prahl participates in tennis, student council and Fellowship of Christian Athletes at Litchfield High School. She enjoys reading, biking and hiking in her free time.
The Oratorical Contest asks students to prepare an 8- to 10-minute oration on some aspect of the U.S. Constitution, with an emphasis on citizens’ duties and obligations to the government. The program provides scholarship funds at local, district, state and national levels, with winner of the National Contest earning a $25,000 scholarship. This year’s national contest will take place April 22-24 in Indianapolis.
Another Litchfield High School student, junior Travis Crusoe, took third place at the district competition and won a $250 scholarship. He finished second and earned a $250 scholarship in the Post 104 local competition on Jan. 20.
Fourth-place finished at Sunday’s District 7 Oratorical Contest was Mikaili Johnson, a senior at Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City High School. She earned a $125 scholarship.
In addition to Nathe, the District 7 contest was conducted by District Commander David Chip Manson of Sunburge and a member of the Spicer American Legion, in addition to volunteers from throughout the 14 counties of District 7, plus the host site Willmar Post 167.
American Legion Post 104 Oratorical Contest’s top finishers on Jan. 20 were Prahl, Crusoe and third-place finisher LHS junior Zachary Stockland, who won a $125 scholarship.
Committee members for the local American Legion Post 104 Oratorical Contest included Tom Westrum, Legion Auxiliary members Brenda Rick and Betty Lohse, LHS Principal Jason Michels, LHS counselor Madison Jewell, and teachers Natasha Koll and Adam Hayes.