Four students were chosen Student of the Week at Litchfield High School.
Owen Carlson was nominated by industrial arts teacher John Spanos, who praised the LHS senior’s work ethic and “genuine interest in the subject matter,” adding that Carlson is a “soft-spoken young man that leads by example.”
“Owen is involved with every step in the construction house and pays close attention to detail on the tasks he completes in both (construction technology and advanced metals) classes,” Spanos wrote in his nomination. “He is self-motivated and a great asset to the program. He will be missed upon graduation. Great job Owen!”
Carlson, the son of Josh and Erica Carlson of Litchfield, participates in cross country, basketball, baseball and FFA at LHS. Outside of school, he said he enjoys hunting, fishing, playing sports, being outdoors, working on small engines, snowmobiling and four-wheeling.
Lilyana Kopplin, a junior, was nominated by life sciences-horticulture teacher Mark Mavencamp, who said, “Lilyana comes to class with a can-do attitude and a willingness to help whenever she can. Lilyana asks questions that promote greater discussion on horticultural topics (and) fully engages in the subject matter and is willing to share her knowledge with others.
“Lilyana is an absolute joy to have in class,” Mavencamp added.
The daughter of Chelsea Kopplin of Litchfield, Lilyana said she enjoys reading and dancing. “I also really enjoy baking things and spending time with my family and friends,” she said. “I also enjoy doing art/painting and gardening.”
Algebra I teacher Bryan Goraczkowski nominated freshman Noah Dietel, calling him “a great leader ... by example.”
“He is proficient in his calculations and always gives his best effort,” Goraczkowski wrote. “Noah’s peers look up to him, especially when the more difficult questions are given. Awesome job, Noah!”
Dietel participates in football, basketball, track and field, band and choir. He said he also enjoys weightlifting, hunting, fishing and drumming. He is the son of Angela and David Dietel of Darwin.
Sophomore Jarrett Lawver was nominated by social communication teacher Jim Jackman, who wrote, “Jarrett has had a fantastic sophomore year.”
“He is an active participant in group discussions,” Jackman added. “He has a strong vocabulary, and a nice sense of humor. He is a social young man that enjoys visiting with school staff and his peers. He does an excellent job of building others up, and making others feel important. This is very common during transition times in the hallway when passing between classes.”
Lawver participates in the SpitFire basketball, bowling, and track and field teams. He occasionally helps sell popcorn to middle school and high school students on Fridays. He said his favorite lunches at LHS are hotdogs, Italian dunkers, chicken nuggets, pizza, ham and cheese sandwiches, brats, and days when Jimmy’s Pizza is on the menu.
The son of Brian and Crystal Lawver of Litchfield, Jarrett enjoys playing video games. He also likes playing with Maya, his nine-year-old pit bull. He also likes playing basketball, helping his dad and visiting neighbors. He also likes watching movies, specifically horror movies.