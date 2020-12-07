Four Litchfield students recently were honored as top finishers in the Litchfield VFW Auxiliary Patriot's Pen competition.
The Patriot's Pen award is for students in sixth through eighth grade who write an essay about a specific topic. The winner's essay advances to the district level, and if good enough, to state and national levels.
Eighth-grader Karlee Prahl was the local winner, and she received $175, along with her essay being forwarded to the district level. Seventh-grader Gideo Boerema finished second and earned $100. Sam Guyan and Emily Michels, both sixth-graders, finished third and fourth, respectively, and earned $50 each.
Litchfield VFW Post also sponsors the Voice of Democracy contest, a speech competition, each year. However, this year there were no local entries.