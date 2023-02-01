The red-vested golden retriever stood dutifully at her handler’s side in the school hallway as the children quietly paraded by. Some of the students reached out with their hands to pet the dog. Others were cheerful, excited that this was Tenley’s day to visit their classroom.

At Ripley Elementary School in Litchfield, students don’t only have one dog visit their school regularly — but three — Tenley and Tucker, two golden retrievers, with handler second-grade teacher Angie Huhner, and Dean of Students Stephanie Hansen with Millie. 

Tags