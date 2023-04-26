The usual assortment of student-driven vehicles filled the parking lot at the Litchfield High School-Middle School complex April 18.
But beyond the sedans, SUVs, hatchbacks and pickups, the back row of the schools’ north lot was occupied by a different form of transportation. In honor of Drive Your Tractor to School Day, the back row included a half-dozen true “off-road vehicles” — a diverse selection of tractors from manufactures that included Case IH, Ford, John Deere and Buhler Versatile. And though not a tractor, but certainly a common implement used for farm chores, even a Bobcat skid loader was tucked into the back row.