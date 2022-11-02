Music was an integral part of Martha Thoralson’s family life. Even before she made music her career, Martha left a musical legacy at Litchfield High School.
The combination made her an obvious choice for posthumous induction into the Litchfield High School Hall of Fame.
She was born in Litchfield in July 1920, the daughter of Daynor and Linda Thoralson. Both of her parents sang at various functions, like weddings and funerals in the area. The family farm was nearby, but Martha grew up in town.
In her teens, she co-authored the Litchfield Rouser with another student, the same rouser that thunders from the bleachers these days before a Friday night game in the LHS gym. The two won a prize of $10 to be split between them, and Martha’s musical career was born.
After graduating in 1938 from LHS, she received a degree from the University of Minnesota and taught school in New Ulm for a few years before traveling eastward to enroll in the Eastman School of Music in Rochester, New York. It was there she met her future husband, Karl Holvik, who was also enrolled, and also coincidentally, a Minnesota native. Martha left Eastman to teach in Missouri, and after Karl completed his degree, the two married and settled in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
While her husband accepted a position at the University of Northern Iowa (Iowa State Teacher’s College at that time), Martha conducted private music lessons in her home while she cared for their daughters, Linda and Karen. She also directed the choir at the church the family attended, and played in the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony, before eventually landing a teaching job at Cedar Falls High School.
Music was Martha’s first love and she spent much of her life sharing her gift with others. From private lessons to eventually securing a position at University of Northern Iowa in 1972, she had an ability to nurture and encourage her students. She was, according to her daughter, Linda, interested in other people throughout her entire life, fun to be around, easy to talk with, and had a ton of friends.
“Real friends,” Linda said in an interview, “not just acquaintances.”
Her friendship circle grew as her life evolved.
Linda recalls her own high school friends loved participating in her mother’s classes. Martha was a real educator, her daughter said, but also had a mischievous personality and nurturing spirit that embraced every student under her tutelage. She actively played the piano, organ, violin and viola, but she had great familiarity with all of the stringed instruments.
Linda recalls a young boy whose parents came to her with a dilemma. He wanted to play the cello but was limited due to a disability. Martha, whose commitment to music was unbounded, made adaptations so the boy could play cello. It was these moments that brought Martha great joy, her daughter said.
When teaching at UNI in 1968, Martha attended a concert by a visiting group of Japanese students, who used the Suzuki method for teaching music, and she was impressed. Shinichi Suzuki’s philosophy of teaching small children embraces the idea that the potential for learning is inherent in every child, and that, with love and encouragement, learning to play an instrument would be much like learning language, through listening and imitation.
Deeply impressed with the philosophies and inspired by the program, she founded The Suzuki Approach to Teaching String Instruments, and the UNI Suzuki School grew from there. The program encourages a strong relationship between the student, parents and teacher, and the goal is “to bring love, joy, peace, and sensitivity to all things beautiful and artistic into the lives of children.”
This mantra correlates to Martha’s devotion to others and is a concept that continues to thrive at the university and beyond.
Thoralson Holvik’s gift enriched many lives. There is an endowment for the Suzuki School in her honor. In 2012 she was inducted into the UNI School of Music Hall of Fame. Students wrote essays in her honor, impressing upon her energy, enthusiasm, and boisterous voice that would boom across a room. She inspired students to pursue careers in music or teaching and had a profound influence on many young people throughout her career and beyond.
Martha embraced all, seeing no difference, for example, between her grandchildren and her step-grandchildren. She was progressive in her beliefs and values when it came to social issues. She was in no way someone who passed judgment; rather, her daughter said, she had a profound belief in the rights and equality for women and the LGBTQ community.
When she died in 2014, many tributes were shared with her family, and her legacy lives on. Music was, according to her daughter Linda, the perfect vehicle for her to share her passion with the world, but it was her personality that inspired others. If she were with us today, her daughter said, she would encourage every one of us to find our passion, make it fun and share the joy with the world.