On a day earlier this school year, David Jones and Ruby Provost worked at the stove making lunch for themselves. For David, that meant Flamin’ Hot Cheetos macaroni and cheese. Ruby also prepared macaroni and cheese, though a milder version.
Their cooking provided a filling meal, but perhaps more importantly, it gave both of the Litchfield Middle School students an opportunity to build basic living skills and expand their reading and math abilities in an environment that until this year didn’t exist.
It’s a reality that would have made Sue McCoy smile, according to those who worked with her at the school.
McCoy, who worked for 16 years at Litchfield Middle School, first as a paraprofessional and later as a member of the food service staff, died in September 2020. In her obituary, family members asked that memorials be made in her honor to the Litchfield school district “where the funds will be distributed to programs for children with special needs and Community Education scholarships for local children.”
In December 2020, McCoy’s family gave $1,000 to the middle school, to be used by the special education teaching team. It didn’t take long for the teachers and paraprofessionals to decide to use the funds to purchase supplies for the new kitchen that was constructed as part of the district’s extensive building renovation project, which included remodeling special education spaces at the middle school
“We met as a team and said, ‘where can we utilize it that would be fun, as well as educational for all of our programs,’” teacher Rebecca King said of the McCoy’s donation. “And we picked this because we thought, well, she worked in the kitchen, she was a para, it just seemed to hit it all … and still make it something that she could be remembered through.”
Once the “where” decision was made, the teachers turned to their students for input on the “what.” Individually and in small groups, students helped create a shopping list that included dishes, utensils and cooking pans, as well as some of the ingredients needed to make delicious meals like that macaroni and cheese Jones and Provost prepared.
Lists compiled, teachers and students then took a shopping trip to the local Walmart, where they filled carts with items.
That process, like the actual food preparation in the kitchen, has been an extension of the life skills lessons, according to King and fellow teacher Whitney Lind. In classes, students typically learn how to compile a list of ingredients and find those items at the store, then return to the kitchen and make a meal.
“At the middle school level, they make their shopping lists — we try to keep it with just one or two ingredients, things that they can do (at school) and that maybe they can go home and do with their parents pretty easily,” Lind said. “And I think as then it transitions into the high school life skills programs, you start cooking with more things, more ingredients and things like that.”
As they talked, Jones attentively poured milk into a measuring cup before adding it to a pan of cooked and drained macaroni, then added butter and the powdered cheese packet and stirred. When he’d finished, he tasted.
“I like it,” he said with grin, confirming his culinary success.
All of those things could have happened previously, but perhaps not as meaningfully, before the separate kitchen was added to the special education pod at the middle school. Prior to the remodeling, teachers and students used kitchen appliances and space that were in the family and consumer science classroom.
“Kids were cooking with me at the same time another class was going on,” King said. “It wasn’t a great situation.”
Teachers made a separate kitchen space one of the priorities on a “want list” as architects met with them and administration on remodeling work that was funded by the $33.8 million bond approved by district voters in November 2019. Transformation of special education space was a significant part of the work done at the middle school, as space was reconfigured to better fit needs for classrooms, sensory and breakout rooms, as well as offices.
“We didn’t have spaces like this,” Lind said as she explained the input process while giving a brief tour of the redesigned area. “It was really nice to be able to look at it all together and be part of the process to say … ‘I need two small group rooms versus one, or this one needs an office, we need two sensory rooms instead of one.’ It was very nice to know where we had been and what we’d been working with to, you know, say this has worked. How do we make it better.”
“One of the things we never really had in the school is the sensory rooms,” King added. “So, that piece of it … it’s definitely utilized by the students.”
As is the kitchen, which King said she and other teachers have used as “an incentive place” to reward students for successfully completing other academic tasks and passing educational milestones.
“We’ve come in and made pancakes, or we’ve done some math stuff in here, where you’re measuring for fractions and that kind of thing,” King said. “Or we can use it for when there’s a fun day, like before spring break, (when) they’ve all met where they need to be, they might come in and use it for something.”
That combination — learning, fun and food — is one that would have resonated with McCoy, and knowing that her family’s donation that’s now being used to supply the new kitchen seems appropriate in many ways to the teachers.
“I think that such a cool part of this is just all the steps that can go into it for the kids,” King said. “You know, it’s from communication to reading to going to the store shopping, money. It’s all encompassing, and knowing Sue, I think that that’s something that she would really be appreciative of, that life skills part.”
It’s why, in April, the special education staff christened the space with a new name — Sue’s Kitchen — by hanging a sign on the wall. Created by Samantha Peterson of Rusty Wood Creations at the teachers’ request, the sign will help future students and teachers remember the person whose work — and whose family’s donation — provided a kind of recipe for success for students and a program she cared so deeply about.
“She worked as a paraprofessional and she worked in the kitchen,” Lind said. “We thought this would be the perfect way to remember her. Even though she is gone, she is still continuing to impact lives! We are so thankful for Sue and her family for thinking of our department.”