Shrieks filled the gymnasium at Lake Ripley Elementary School Friday afternoon as the student body cheered on more than 90 of their classmates as they received a reward to remember.
As students cheered, Principal Chris Olson managed a sort of smiling grimace. He was, after all, responsible for paying off the fundraising project challenge.
That meant sitting on a stool at the front of the gym as students who had achieved a sales goal sprayed him with silly string, then the top seller poured a bucket of slime over Olson’s head.
“It’s always ironic how things work out,” a smiling Olson said as he toweled off after the event. “It’s been long and cold and dark, and we haven’t been outside all week. So for something like this to end the week, it’s just, I mean, they were excited!”
The decibel level certainly told the story.
Loud and messy as it might have been, Olson was happy to participate. After all, if being the target of silly string- and slime-wielding students helped motivate the fundraising effort, he said, it was worth it.
And it’s nothing new. Since becoming principal at Lake Ripley Elementary School in 2019, Olson has been wrapped in tissue like a mummy and turned into a human ice cream sundae, among other stunts aimed at encouraging student fundraising efforts.
It’s hard to argue with the success.
As in past years, students sold a variety of items, from gift wrap, to frozen food, to kitchen utensils, and those who sold at least 15 items earned the right to “get” the principal. And 92 students met the goal, with fourth-grader Brooke Mitchell earning the top seller award — and the right to “slime” Olson — with 50 items sold.
The sales this year ensure that every field trip for students is paid for throughout the year, Olson said. Past year’s efforts helped pay for an $8,000 piece of playground equipment this past summer.
In addition to field trip funds, Olson said, he hoped this year’s fundraising will help purchase a portable stage that can be used for performances in the school gymnasium, like holiday concerts and other events — maybe even next year’s fundraising celebration event?
“So, yeah, this kind of stuff would be elevated,” Olson said with a grin. “Any kind of performances … that would be kind of fun, too.”