Sitting in a classroom doing schoolwork as the dog days of summer approach might not sound like all that much fun to an elementary school-aged student.
Then again, as some Lake Ripley Elementary School students learned last week, sometimes it can be a nice break when learning goes to the dogs.
Two classrooms of students involved in Ripley’s Jump Start summer school program headed outside one morning last week to meet a trio of dogs and their owners and to learn about canine training and the pet therapy program in which they participate.
“(Great Danes) will get territorial about their house,” Lisa Dusek said as she introduced her five-year-old Great Dane, Georgie, to the students. “But when she’s out here, meeting people, it’s kind of like she puts a different hat on. She says, now my job is to meet everybody, and she particularly likes coming out and meeting kids like you guys. This is a population she really likes.”
Dusek and Georgie are among the students at EZ Obedience Training and Boarding in Hutchinson, where Char Gatz is owner and trainer. Gatz brought her dog, Bro, a 12-year-old Australian shepherd, and another student pair, Sheila Groskreutz and her golden retriever Hazel, also joined the session at Ripley.
Gatz explained the role of therapy dogs to the students, and all three pairs demonstrated various training sequences, along with sharing brief biographies about the dogs and and their personality.
It was the kind of session summer school teachers had in mind when the planned the Jump Start program for this summer, giving it a theme of “Hot Diggity Dog — the Dog Days of Summer.”
This week, the students were to receive a visit from a Cold Spring police officer and his canine partner, as well. It was a visit planned earlier, but that had to be postponed because other police duties arose. But the rescheduled visit was highly anticipated, as was the visit from the three therapy dogs last week.
The dog sessions serve as both learning opportunity and reward for committing to summer days in the classroom, according to Lake Ripley Elementary social worker Tammy Minton.
What kid wouldn’t enjoy a break from their studies to go outside and learn about — and pet! – dogs.
“Can we pet the dogs?” was the first and perhaps most common question asked during last week’s therapy dog session. And, yes, each student did get that opportunity. But first came the informational part of the program.
Gatz explained the importance of training a dog — ensuring not only good behavior, but also the dog and owner’s safety. She also explained how the training for therapy dogs goes well beyond the basic “sit,” “heel” and “come” commands of a dog obedience class.
The type of therapy work a dog does also depends on a dog’s personality, the three women said.
Georgie and and Hazel love meeting children, Gatz said, so going to schools and libraries and other programs with young people are enjoyable. At 12 years old, Bro finds most kids a little too energetic and fast-moving, but he especially enjoys going to senior homes and memory care facilities, she said.
“I have a golden (retriever) at home, and he likes to go to school so kids can read to him; he’s very sweet,” Gatz said. “This dog (Bro) is not sweet. But he’s a nice dog. He just good at rest homes and Alzheimer’s places.”
The three owners and their dogs then demonstrated training methods, moving from basic, “on leash” commands, to off-leash but nearby, then off-leash at a distance. As part of the demonstration, Gatz also explained the importance of rewarding a dog — with treats and encouraging vocal cues — for properly executed commands and good behavior.
As the sessions ended, Georgie and Hazel eagerly waited while students lined up to greet and pet them.
It seemed an appreciated reward for students of both the human and canine variety.