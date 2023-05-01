Two seniors were chosen at Student of the Week for May 1-5 by Litchfield High School teachers.
Grace Braaten was nominated by math teacher Siri Damerow, who wrote that "Grace works hard to fully understand all the difficult concepts in calculus. She has risen to every challenge in this class and crushed it."
Braaten comes to class every day with "a smile, great attitude and ready to learn!" and she encourages everyone around her, Damerow wrote. She also "stands up for what's right and calls out people gently when she sees people being mistreated."
Braaten participates in volleyball, hockey, softball, Dragonaires, choir, National Honor Society, is Student Council president, a board member for Letters of Love, and involved in Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Outside of school, her hobbies and interests include "shopping and fashion, exercising, nutrition and doing anything with my friends."
She is the daughter of Luke and Darcie Braaten of Litchfield.
Terri Orzolek nominated Stephen Dunbar, who she said "is a very knowledgeable person who is able to think outside the box. He actively participates in class discussions."
Dunbar also "is helpful to others and works well in group situations. Stephen has plans for his future and has started putting things in place for himself."
Dunbar participated in football at LHS. Other hobbies and interests include reading, gaming, going to the gym, going on adventures and "planning towards my future."
He is the son of Jennifer Dunbar of Litchfield.