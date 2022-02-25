Grace Schmidt and Cole Huffman were chosen by teachers and staff at Litchfield High School as Students of the Week of Feb. 28-March 4.
Schmidt, a sophomore, was nominated by science teacher Ryan Kadow for her "consistently excellent work in the lab" and a "preternatural understanding of chemistry."
Schmidt also shows a willingness to work with other students, Kadow wrote, to the point that "she's basically a sixth hour teaching assistant." Kadow also humorously added that Schmidt "wears shorts even when the temperature outside is well below zero."
Schmidt participates in swimming, track and field, and marching band at LHS. Outside of school, her hobbies and interests include spending time with friends and family, photography and painting. She is the daughter of Mark and Jane Schmidt of Litchfield.
Huffman, a freshman, was nominated by agriculture teacher Rob Cole, who highlighted Huffman's good attitude, initiative, "strong work ethic," and "willingness to be a leader."
Huffman is involved in FFA, trapshooting, baseball and football at school. Outside school, his hobbies and interests include working, hunting, shooting, reloading, and raising beef cattle.
He is the son of Bob and Jennifer Huffman.