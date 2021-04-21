Ayda Granlund and Mia Lopez have been named Students of the Week at Litchfield High School for April 19-23.
Granlund, a freshman, was nominated by English teacher Carrie Larson, who said Granlund “sets high standards for herself.”
“She will take a project and exceed my expectations,” Larson wrote in her nomination form. “She is energetic and willing to try new things. Ayda is an active participant in class discussions.”
Outside the classroom, Granlund participates in track and field, one act play, fall musical, Bel Canto choir and colorguard. She said she enjoys singing, hanging out with friends, cooking and shopping.
She is the daughter of Jess and Melissa Granlund of Litchfield.
Lopez, a junior, was nominated by Terri Orzolek and three other teachers for her hard work in the classroom.
“She contributes a great deal to class discussions,” Orzolek wrote in her nomination. “Mia is also very motivated to complete her credits and graduate during the 2021-2022 school year.”
Lopez also is helpful to her peers at school, Orzolek said.
Outside of class, she enjoys playing video games, photography and photo editing, and designing clothing. She also works at Walmart in Litchfield.
She is the daughter of Amylee Lopez of Litchfield.