Hailey Hausladen and Jonah Knott have been chosen Students of the Week for May 9-13 by teachers at Litchfield High School.
Hausladen, a sophomore, was nominated by math teacher Bill Huhner for her “neat and accurate work,” “great attitude and positive work ethic,” and “fantastic effort put into her personal budget project.”
Hausladen, the daughter of Lesha Johanneck and Kevin Hausladen of Litchfield, said that outside of school, she enjoys working, hanging out with friends and cooking.
Knott, a senior, was nominated by Ashley Pingree.
“Jonah comes to class prepared and ready to learn daily,” Pingree wrote. “He brings thoughtful insights into our readings and willingly shares his opinions daily.”
His understanding of difficult literature surpasses that of his classmates, illustrating his effort and the skill he possesses for his age, Pingree said.
“As a high school student, Jonah’s perspective on learning differs from his classmates; Jonah appreciates learning and understanding new topics,” Pingree added.
The son of Isaac Knott of Litchfield, Knott said he enjoys calisthenics, lifting, biking, history and science, and gaming.