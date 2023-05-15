Litchfield High School teachers named sophomore Hailey Vines and freshman Laken Stich Student of the Week for May 15-19.
Social studies teacher Katie Savage nominated Vines, writing that Vines “cares a lot about her fellow classmates and shows so much respect for everyone around here.”
During a recent classroom debate about the Vietnam War, “Hailey did an excellent job articulating her points,” Savage wrote.
“She always put in 100% effort for assignments and projects,” Savage added. “Hailey s never afraid to participate and is a dream for any teacher to have in class!”
Vines participates in tennis and dance at LHS, as well as the fall musical and one-act play. She’s also a member of the Dragonaires choir group. Outside of school, Vines said, she enjoys singing and joins many musicals and plays throughout the year. She also enjoys playing tennis with friends and biking around town in the summer.
Vines is the daughter of John and Joy Vines of Litchfield.
Stich was nominated by music teacher Joel Green, who highlights his dedication and hard work in choir class.
It has been “fun to see him discover and grow into his gift,” Green wrote.
Stich participates in cross country, basketball and baseball at LHS. Outside of school, he enjoys football and playing with friends.
He is the son of Amanda Stich and Jake Stich of Litchfield.