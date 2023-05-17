Teenagers nearing voting age could use a healthy dose of civics education.
That basic premise has driven state Rep. Dean Urdahl, R-Acton Township, for most of the past decade. And finally, at long last, the legislation he authored seven years ago to ensure civics education was taught in all Minnesota high schools appears to be on the verge of becoming law.
“I just hope we finally get it done,” Urdahl said a week ago, seemingly unwilling to count his legislative egg before it hatched. “It’s an important piece of legislation for our republic.”
Urdahl’s bill, which would mandate civics curriculum for all Minnesota high school juniors and seniors, had passed the House and Senate with identical language and was in conference committee when he spoke about it recently, just a few minor steps away from the governor’s desk, where a signature will make it law.
“It should pass,” Urdahl said. “There’s the possibility that something would happen, and that would be disappointing.”
Pardon his backhanded optimism, but the former middle school social studies teacher and product of the Litchfield Public Schools system, has seen “something happen” during every legislative session since he first introduced his bill during the 2015 legislative session.
Those things led to changes in the original bill, which first proposed students pass a citizenship test as a requirement for graduation. It evolved to requiring a one-credit civics class be taught in every district, then taught to the age level at which Urdahl believes it would be most valuable — those students about to enter the voting booth for the first time.
“It’s changed,” Urdahl said of his original bill. “I’ve worked with school boards and administrators to make it more palatable to them. I have not succeeded 100%, but as I recently said to the executive director of the school board association, my civics bill is the least of their worries these days.”
Even though the bill that is on the verge of becoming law this year is not what he originally envisioned, Urdahl said, he believes it’s at least a step in the right direction at a time when understanding of civics — the U.S. Constitution, the role of government in our lives, how to participate in government — has reached new lows.
Urdahl pointed to the most recent National Association of Educational Progress “report card” that showed the proficiency rate for civics among high school students has dropped from 24% to 22%.
“So, 22% of students graduating are proficient in civics … it’s even worse (13%) in history,” Urdahl said. “I’m trying to make civics more meaningful and relevant.”
The relevance part comes in the requirement for civics instruction at the junior and senior high school age. Minnesota students already are required to receive civics education, but it comes when they’re freshmen, still years away from voting. Moving it to the older level makes sense, Urdahl said.
“These (juniors and seniors) are students registering to vote, registering for Selective Service,” he said. “It’s much more meaningful to them at that age than ninth grade. Many schools in Minnesota do it the way I’m suggesting already — Litchfield does.
“This is already in state law, that they’re supposed to be teaching civics,” Urdahl said, then offering an answer to a common criticism his efforts have received, adding, “Is it an unfunded mandate? No, it’s not. My gosh, you’re supposed to be teaching civics. It’s in (state) statute. They’re already supposed to have the curriculum. My bill just says we should teach it in the manner that will be more beneficial.”
His argument and the changing times, he said, seem to have finally persuaded educators, administrators and his legislative peers to support the effort — or at least not oppose it to the degree some have in the past.
“The opposition is less strident,” Urdahl said, then launching one last effort to explain its importance, adding, “I give anecdotal examples. Basically, with things happening, with protests we’ve seen. There’s an attitude that seems to be out there (that) the First Amendment … ‘I have free speech. I can say what I want. But you can’t.’ That’s not what our Constitution says. There are so many misinterpretations of our Constitution and how our government operates in regular life … that give us examples that civics is not being implemented or learned.”