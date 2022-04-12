Some might have found it unlucky, maybe even a bit intimidating. But Morgan Beronius saw an opportunity.
And she and her partner Gavin Molina turned that opportunity — created when they drew Sitting Bull as the subject of their American History March Madness project — into a title.
Beronius and Molina emerged from the American History March Madness tournament, an annual competition in Bill King’s seventh-grade social studies classes at Litchfield Middle School, as champions among 64 teams of students.
“I was excited, because I had no idea who this guy was,” Beronius said. “So, I right away thought, and knew, that this was going to be a challenge.”
This was the ninth year that King has staged American History March Madness. A takeoff of the NCAA basketball tournament, the project sees individuals and teams of students research and create multimedia presentations about famous and influential Americans. The presentations are put into a bracket format, with seventh-graders voting to decide winners of head-to-head matchups. Six head-to-head wins are needed to claim the crown in the 64-team field.
Since its inception, the tournament has been an academic event students look forward to when entering seventh grade. This year was no exception.
“I mean, yeah, it’s just the competition level is the fun part,” said Judah Allen, who teamed up with Andreas Castellon for a presentation about President Franklin D. Roosevelt, with which they advanced to the “final four.” “You’ve known everybody in the grade for forever, so it’s like, ‘yeah, we’re talking about this in high school. I beat you second round of March Madness. How’s it feel?’ And then, like, I swear, I’m gonna be able to recite a bunch of Franklin D. Roosevelt stuff when I’m 50.”
King’s not surprised by that kind of enthusiasm, which he says is a natural reaction to something in which students become highly invested.
“Sometimes the competition is intense,” King said. “I’ve seen tears and anger in defeat, though usually short-lived. I’ve also seen a lot of great sportsmanship and acknowledgement of video that was able to show impact in a clever way.”
In planning to launch American History March Madness several years ago, King used a Google search for the most influential people in American history. The initial field of famous people included an expected group — names like George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, Martin Luther King Jr., Hellen Keller and Amelia Earhart. Since then, the list has grown to include others like Apple computer co-founder Steve Jobs and Microsoft’s Bill Gates, as well as American soldiers Pat Tillman and Chris Kyle.
“It is interesting, because if you listen to many historians, you will find George Washington and Abraham Lincoln at the top of many lists of who made the most impact on American history,” King said. “However, the assignment is for students to research and create a video which makes a good argument for their person…. This opens the door for anyone to win as students are to vote on what they’ve learned from the videos, not necessarily what historians would say. Understanding impact and specifically how aspects of our country have evolved through these people is what my students are learning — no matter who wins.”
Students have about three weeks to research their subject and produce a video between 2 minutes and 2 minutes and 30 seconds long.
Uncovering important and little-known facts about the subject is important, but strong video production also plays a large role in the competition, students said. Video production has improved during the past eight years, but it made a leap this past year, as students benefitted from a new course taught by Darin Swenson at the middle school, Dragon Productions, in which he dedicated time to learning Apple’s iMovie application to create March Madness projects.
“I think we definitely learned how to work better with our technology and make the video the best it could be,” said Brynn Nagel, who teamed up with Josie Bjorkman to research and present Harriet Tubman. “And there were a lot of interesting facts we found about her.”
Among the information the pair found was that Tubman, who played a major role in the Underground Railroad and getting slaves to freedom, sometimes had to threaten those she was leading, if they became afraid and wanted to abandon their escape plans.
“If they tried to turn back, she would threaten them with a gun and say, ‘You’ll be free or die,’” Nagel said.
Riveting as facts like that might be, creating a presentation on subjects like Tubman or Sitting Bull was challenging, because so few photos or other images of them exist, the students said.
“There’s only one or two pictures of her, because obviously photography wasn’t super advanced,” Nagel said. “I feel like that’s where a lot of people had a harder time.”
“There were no photos of this guy,” Beronius said. “There was, like, maybe three, so I had to put together a bunch of animations.”
Those animations – she used the few photos of Sitting Bull to create other images – were a powerful factor in Beronius and Molina winning the 2022 edition of American History March Madness. It was the first about a Native American to win the championship, King said.
He believes that all of the students come out winners in a way, however.
“Each year, I hear different comments from former students about the project,” he said. “Of course, I hear how ‘their person’ made the most impact and how he or she did or should have won! I love hearing their recall of how the bracket went down or how great theirs or someone else’s video was. Former students often come to my room during March Madness time to check out the brackets and ask to see some of the videos. It tells me the project itself made an impact on my students.”