With school in full swing, the homework assignments are starting to pile up. The Litchfield Public Library has many resources available to help your students get those assignments completed. Whether your student needs to complete a monthly reading log, do a book report, find some resources for a project, or perhaps needs some extra study materials to help them with a class, the Litchfield Library can help you to find those resources.
The Litchfield Library has a wide collection of picture books and chapter books for school-aged children as well as for middle and high school students. These books will provide a variety of reading materials to get those reading logs filled in each month, and we can often locate a specific title for book reports. There is also a nice collection of nonfiction books for all grades at the Litchfield Library. These books can help with any homework assignment and can be used as credible resources for reports.
The Pioneerland Library System also provides free access to Brainfuse HelpNow with your library card. Brainfuse is an online homework help service for all grade levels. They offer real-time live tutoring, and college test preparation help, as well as online skill builders in your choice of topics. Brainfuse also offers a 24-hour writing lab where you can submit your writing assignments for proof reading and constructive feedback. If you have a homework assignment which you are struggling with, you have the option to send it in for advice and live tutoring. Wow! This is a great service for all students and it’s free with your library card!
To utilize Brainfuse, you can use a computer at the Litchfield Library or bring your own device into the library and use the library’s free Wi-Fi. You can also access this service at home on your device. You will need your library card number and internet access. If a child does not have a library card of their own, they can use their parent/guardian’s library card number to access this service. If you wish to get your child their own library card, please contact the Litchfield Library for more information. Follow these easy steps to access this free tutoring and homework help service:
- Open your internet browser and go to the Litchfield Library’s website: https://www.litchfield.lib.mn.us/
- On the left side of your screen, click on Learning Tools
- Brainfuse should be the top option on the Learning Tools page. Click on: Brainfuse HelpNow
- You should now see a screen that states “Welcome to Brainfuse HelpNow” at the top of the page. In the box that says, “Get started”, enter your library card number in the box. Your library card number can be found on the back of your library card under the barcode lines. It is a long number. Once you have it typed into the box, click on Login to HelpNow.
- To set up an account with Brainfuse, click on the Login box. You will be prompted to create a username and password. You can use the service without an account, but it will not save your progress in lessons without one. The account is free to set up.
- From the home page, you will see multiple options to choose from. Find the option that best fits your needs and click on it.
The Litchfield Library is always happy to help if you need to locate resources or need assistance to log into the Brainfuse HelpNow service that is provided by the Pioneerland Library System.
Until next time, happy reading!