Ridgewater College students Lizza Dinndorf of Hutchinson and Zoey Lovold of Spicer have been nominated and will represent Ridgewater on the 2022-23 Phi Theta Kappa National Honor Society All-Minnesota Academic Team.

The All-Minnesota Academic Team program provides the opportunity to showcase and celebrate some of the state’s highest-achieving college students in associate degree and certificate programs, considering classroom academic excellence and rigor, plus community service and leadership.

