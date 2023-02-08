Ridgewater College students Lizza Dinndorf of Hutchinson and Zoey Lovold of Spicer have been nominated and will represent Ridgewater on the 2022-23 Phi Theta Kappa National Honor Society All-Minnesota Academic Team.
The All-Minnesota Academic Team program provides the opportunity to showcase and celebrate some of the state’s highest-achieving college students in associate degree and certificate programs, considering classroom academic excellence and rigor, plus community service and leadership.
Dinndorf is a part-time legal assistant student. Spicer’s Lovold is a liberal arts and sciences post-secondary enrollment options student with plans for a veterinary career. The two students will now be considered in the competitive process for the All-USA Academic Team.
“It is really cool,” Dinndorf said of being one of Ridgewater’s nominations. “It means that my effort has been recognized, and that means a lot to me.”
Dinndorf is a part-time, second-year student who works full time and volunteers at the Heart of Minnesota Animal Shelter when she can.
“Opportunities like this can be quite inspiring for students,” said Dr. Bradley Wolfe, Ridgewater PTK advisor.
“Lizza is a very dedicated student and her work is excellent,” said Colleen Norgren, Dinndorf’s legal assistant instructor. “She is an inquisitive student and adds valuable discussion and information to the Legal Assistant classes. Lizza will make an excellent employee at a local law firm or government agency!”
Minnesota is one of 38 All-State Academic Team programs, sponsored by Cengage, the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation, the Coca-Cola Foundation, the American Association of Community Colleges, and Phi Theta Kappa.
Minimum requirements include being enrolled in a minimum of six semester credit hours, having completed 36 credits, having a minimum 3.5 grade point average on a 4-point scale, being on track to earn an associate or bachelor’s degree, living in the country, and possessing clean student and criminal records.
All-Minnesota Academic Team members will be honored during a special ceremony this spring, tentatively set for March 24 at the Como Park Rainforest Auditorium, where they will receive a medallion and certificate.
All-State recognition and nomination to the All-USA Academic Team national program means Lovold and Dinndorf will be considered for PTK scholarship opportunities for which they would otherwise not have access.