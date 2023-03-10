Jacob Elwell and Taylor Imholte have been named Students of the Week for March 13-17 at Litchfield High School.
Jacob Elwell and Taylor Imholte have been named Students of the Week for March 13-17 at Litchfield High School.
Elwell, a junior, was nominated by business teacher Justin Wittrock.
“Jake does a great job contributing to class discussions by asking good questions and answering questions with well thought out answers,” Wittrock said.
Elwell also shows leadership in his group when they work in the LHS store, Dragon’s Den, said Wittrock, who added that his nominated Elwell for “having a great attitude and (is) willing to do extra work to be successful in class.”
Elwell participates in basketball, football, track and field, and band at LHS. Outside of school, his interests include video games, sports, weightlifting and NASCAR. He is the son of Martin and Nikki Elwell of Litchfield.
Social studies teacher Josh Tinklenberg nominated Imholte “because of his positive attitude that he brings into my classroom every day.”
Imholte, a freshman, also earned Tinklenberg’s nomination because he helps classmates with their work when they are struggling.
“Taylor was chosen because of his willingness to participate in classroom discussions and go above and beyond what is expected,” Tinklenberg added. “(He) was also selected because of his relentless work ethic.”
Imholte participates in band, choir and football at LHS. Outside the classroom, his interests include mountain biking and playing video games. He is the son of Dale Imholte and Laura Anderson of Litchfield.