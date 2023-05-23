Senior Jocelyn Zillmer and sophomore Josiah Welch have been chosen as Student of the Week for May 22-26 at Litchfield High School.
Family and consumer science teacher Linda Heggedahl-Gust nominated Zillmer, writing that “Jocelyn has a natural affinity for working with people of all ages and has shared this gift through the youth service program as a mentor in math and English in middle school classroos at Litchfield.
“She is a very conscientious student with a great work ethic!” Heggedal-Gust added. “Her positive demeanor and desire for excellence is very evident in all her endeavors in both culinary creative and youth service classrooms.”
Zillmer has participated in tennis at LHS for six years. Outside of school, she said she enjoys baking, cooking, reading and gardening. She plans to become a high school teacher and will attend Northern State next year.
Zillmer is the daughter of Phillip and Kayla Zillmer of Dassel.
Science teacher Jason Louwagie nominated Welch, who he wrote has an “awesome positive attitude in biology class” and demonstrates “strong academic effort.”
Welch shows a “willingness to participate in class discussions and work with other students,” Louwagie wrote, adding he is a “Great student to have in class!”
Welch wrote that outside of school he enjoys working on his truck “and driving with no place to go with my friends.” He is the daughter of Chris and Amy Welch of Litchfield.