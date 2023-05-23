Senior Jocelyn Zillmer and sophomore Josiah Welch have been chosen as Student of the Week for May 22-26 at Litchfield High School.

Family and consumer science teacher Linda Heggedahl-Gust nominated Zillmer, writing that “Jocelyn has a natural affinity for working with people of all ages and has shared this gift through the youth service program as a mentor in math and English in middle school classroos at Litchfield.

