Two freshmen have been chosen as Litchfield High School Student of the Week for May 8-11.
Kala Ziegler was nominated by English teacher Ashley Pingree, who wrote that, “In class, Kala’s work regularly exceeds my expectations. Kala completes each assignment with her full effort and ensures her understanding in the process. Her notes are often filled to the outermost edges, showing the effort and detail she puts into her reading.”
Pingree also highlighted Ziegler’s kindness, writing that she is “always willing to engage with those around her and work with anyone in the class.”
Zielger is a willing participant in class discussions, freely sharing her opinion, Pingree wrote, adding that “she is always well-spoken and thoughtful with her comments and questions. Kala also listens to her classmates’ opinions, showing each person the respect they deserve.
“When Kala enters my classroom, she brings a positive energy with her,” Pingree added. “A smile always sits upon her face, and she seems to genuinely enjoy learning, reading and writing.”
Ziegler participates in cross country, track, choir and band at LHS. She listed reading, walking her dog and water skiing as her interests outside of school.
She is the daughter of Kristi Ziegler and Joseph Ziegler of Litchfield.
Tyler Garding was nominated by math teacher Amy Crusoe, because he is “always consistent with providing high quality work.”
Garding also is “always respectful of the classroom environment” and has “great attitude and (is) well-liked by his peers.”
Garding, the son of Brian and Ashley Garding of Kimball, said his interests include playing video games, riding ATV trails, biking, camping, and hanging out with friends and family.