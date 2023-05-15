Two freshmen have been chosen as Litchfield High School Student of the Week for May 8-11.

Kala Ziegler was nominated by English teacher Ashley Pingree, who wrote that, “In class, Kala’s work regularly exceeds my expectations. Kala completes each assignment with her full effort and ensures her understanding in the process. Her notes are often filled to the outermost edges, showing the effort and detail she puts into her reading.”

