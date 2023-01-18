Litchfield High School staff named Kira Kuhnau and Joshua Blomberg as Students of the Week of Jan. 16-20.
Kuhnau, a senior, was nominated by English teacher Ashley Pingree, who highlighted her positive attitude.
Updated: January 18, 2023 @ 11:02 am
“Kira puts forth great effort with each assignment given to her,” Pingree wrote. “She is thoughtful about what she submits and wants to improve her writing skills.
“Since seventh grade, Kira has grown as a student and a person, showing maturity beyond her peers,” Pingree added. “Kira’s writing is filled with life and humor. She adds personality into each word she chooses, showcasing her personality.”
Kuhnau has been a member of the Future Career and Community Leaders of America chapter at Litchfield schools for five years. Outside of school, she said, she works every day and soon will start working over weekends.
“I work with kids and absolutely love it!” Kuhnau wrote, adding she also enjoys spending free time with friends and having family game nights.
“Writing is something I have always loved to do, and it seems to come easy to me, which is why English is definitely my favorite school subject,” she added.
Kuhnau is the daughter of Louie and Jackie Riehle, and PeeWee Kuhnau and Rebecca Schumacher, all of Litchfield.
Science teacher Jason Louwagie nominated Blomberg, a freshman, for his “great attitude in class every day” and “outstanding work ethic/effort in class.”
Blomberg has high academic grade in biology and has a willingness to contribute in class discussions and help his classmates, Louwagie wrote.
Blomberg participates in cross country, basketball, tennis, wind ensemble, choir and marching band. Outside of school, he said his hobbies and interests include drawing, shooting basketball, skiing, biking, running, ice fishing and hanging out with friends. He is the son of Bob and Jennifer Blomberg of Litchfield.