Litchfield High School staff members have chosen McKayla Kruger and Charlee Holtz as Students of the Week for Dec. 6-10.
Holtz, a sophomore, was nominated by English teacher Carrie Larson, who described Holtz as “hard working, kind-hearted and attentive.”
“Even if she is absent, Charlee follows through on her work and communicates effectively,” Larson wrote in her nomination. “She submits work through email, follows along on Classroom, schedules makeup quizzes and consistently comes to class prepared.”
Larson also credited Holtz’s “upbeat/can-do personality” saying “she brings positive energy to the classroom and often has a smile on her face.” Her love of reading is evident in her work in the classroom, Larson added.
Outside the classroom, Holtz enjoys reading, windsurfing, listening to music, playing video games, playing with her 2-year-old sister, sleepovers, watching scary movies, biking, learning new languages and learning about psychology.
She is the daughter of Marlena and Michael Holtz of Darwin.
Kruger, a junior, was nominated by David Ceasar in the music department, who said she shows a dedication to others and a good work ethic in class.
Kruger has a “desire to be great as a team” and shows “love for those around her,” Ceasar wrote.
She participates in volleyball, basketball, softball, marching band, FCCLA, wind ensemble, jazz band and pep band in school. Among her hobbies and interests, Kruger lists softball, baking, sleeping, hanging out with friends, marching band and hanging with her “band fam.”
She is the daughter of Jessica Kruger of Litchfield.