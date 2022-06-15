A middle school English teacher for 16 years, Chris Olson believes in the power of words.
As principal at Lake Ripley Elementary School, Olson wanted to bring that power to life in students there.
So was borne the Lake Ripley Elementary School creative writing contest.
“I had students who participated in a creative writing contest out of Southwest State (University in Marshall) when I was a teacher,” said Olson, who was in his third year as principal at Lake Ripley this year, after starting his career as an English teacher at Litchfield Middle School. “I always wanted to do something like that as a teacher, and it never seemed to work out, we didn’t know how to logistically make it work.”
But when a local group came to tour the newly renovated Lake Ripley school earlier this year, he asked members if they would consider judging a writing contest. When the group — whose members requested anonymity to keep the focus on the students and the school — agreed, Olson and the writing contest were on their way.
He opened the contest to students in first through fourth grade, promoting it first among teachers, then occasionally spotlighted on the daily announcements.
“Within a couple of days I had kids coming and asking about it,” Olson said. “Teachers were wondering how to support it.”
The encouragement worked well, with 29 students submitting work. The rules for the contest were pretty wide open: Entries were divided into age categories, grades 1-2 and 3-4. And entries could be all manner of writing, from poetry, to short story, to personal narratives. The contest also accepted illustrated works. Students could enter more than once, as long as their submissions were in a different genre of writing.
The variety of entries impressed Olson.
“They told stories about fictional characters, somehow tied to themselves,” he said. “They based characters on experiences they might have had. There were really a lot of creative ideas.”
It was the kind of response Olson hoped the contest might receive. After distance learning forced by the pandemic, he said, students needed an outlet for creativity and fun.
They also enjoyed the competitive part of the contest.
“The kids loved it,” Olson said. “One of my favorite things about it was students turned stuff in to me (in the morning) and by that afternoon wanted to know how they did in the writing contest. Of course, I wasn’t even a judge, but they were excited to see how they did.”
Judges selected three winners in each of the two age divisions, and Olson performed an awards ceremony to recognize them, and all participants, with each receiving a medal.
The school’s media specialist, Kay Sandin, and assistant, Katie Dupay, compiled all of the entries into booklet form, scanning the picture book submissions to include artwork, and a couple copies of the book have been put on the school library shelves, ready for checkout by students, like any other library book. In addition, a framed copy of the book’s cover and pictures of the six age division winners, are displayed at the school.
“Hopefully that will motivate students to do it again,” Olson said. “I’d really like to see it grow. It’s a creative outlet … kids like to be able to be, in some regards, artistic, either as a writer or illustrator. Anything we can do to extend learning, it’s a good thing.”