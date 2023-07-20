Lake Ripley Elementary recently earned recognition as a 2022-23 Project Lead The Way Distinguished School. It is one of 492 schools across the country to receive the honor for providing broad access to "transformative learning experiences for students through PLTW Launch," according to a news release from the organization.
PLTW is a nonprofit organization that serves millions of pre-kindergarten to 12th grade students and teachers in schools across the United States.
“It is truly amazing to see the student engagement when they are working in STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math). They are very creative and collaborative in solving problems posed by Mrs. (Lori) Weseman,” Lake Ripley Principal Chris Olson said. “I am very proud of the work our staff has put into the program and the way students have embraced a very hands-on class.”
Each grade level completes one multi-week PLTW module each year, Weseman said.
“I really enjoy using PLTW because our students gain a deeper understanding of science or engineering concepts as they work to solve a real-world problem," she said. "PLTW activities build upon each other and it’s exciting to see the kids’ skills grow through this process."
The PLTW Distinguished School recognition honors schools committed to increasing student access, engagement, and achievement in their PLTW programs. To be eligible for the designation, Lake Ripley had to have more than 75% of the student body participating in the program and had to offer at least one PLTW Launch module at each grade level during the 2021-22 school year.
Studies show that students decide as early as elementary school whether they like and think they’re good at math and science. Whether designing a car safety belt or building digital animations based on their own short stories, PLTW Launch students engage in critical and creative thinking, build teamwork skills, and develop a passion for and confidence in STEM subjects.
“We are proud to recognize Lake Ripley Elementary for their commitment to providing students with exceptional educational experiences while ensuring equitable access to PLTW programs,” said Dr. David Dimmett, PLTW president and chief executive officer. "We congratulate them on this achievement and celebrate their important work empowering students with the knowledge and skills to succeed, not only in STEM subjects, but also more generally in life and career."