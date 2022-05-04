Juan Becarra-Serato is a third grade UpStander from Mrs. Jenzen’s classroom. Juan works hard each day. He is always kind and helpful. Juan works to include others and is always willing to help. Thanks for being so awesome!
Olivia Mathews is a fourth grade UpStander and comes from Mr. Pingree’s class. Olivia goes above and beyond during instruction times and shows awesome Dragon Pride. She is a great example of positive behavior which creates a great environment for others in the classroom. A great example of how to be an UpStander!
Autumn Schuette is a third grade UpStander and she comes from Mr. Zemek’s classroom. Autumn works hard each and every day. She is willing to go above and beyond what she is asked to do. Autumn has a kind word and helping hand for everyone. Thank you, Autumn for sharing your kindness and positivity with others around you!
Alexis Blunt is a fourth grade UpStander from Ms. Schroepfer’s classroom and was nominated by Mrs. Allen. Alexis is always kind to others. She is a good friend and listens to others when they speak. She puts her best effort into her classwork and shares interesting thoughts during class discussions. Thank you Alexis for being a great example of UpStanding behavior!