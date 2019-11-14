Lake Ripley Elementary Schools third grade UpStander for the week of Nov. 11-15 is from Janell Green’s classroom. Asher Allen is always willing to help and share his ultra creative ideas and is never worried that someone will then steal his ideas. He is generous with his time and never turns away someone who needs a friend.
The fourth grade UpStander comes from Clair Schroepfer’s class. Antonia Muellerleile made sure a kindergarten student was able to safely walk home when her older brother was home sick. What a kind and helpful act, to help out a younger peer!