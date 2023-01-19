Lake Ripley, third grade Upstander comes from Janell Green’s classroom. Lilly Johnson can always be found with a smile on her face and with a kind word for everyone she interacts with. She continues to press on when the going gets tough and is a phenomenal example of positive care for others. Thank you for your incredibly kind actions, Lilly!
Lake Ripley’s fourth grade Upstander comes from Mrs. Johnson’s classroom. Joel Berryhill is always willing to lend a helping hand. Whether it's on the playground making sure every last ball gets put away or hopping up to turn off the lights for the class to better see a projected lesson or wiping off the white board, Joel is always on duty looking for opportunities to help out. Never does Joel need to be asked to help out, he just does what needs to be done. Thanks for being so helpful and showing such awesome Dragon Pride, Joel!