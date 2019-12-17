Lake Ripley Elementary School named Vivian Miller and Tommy Wittrock as its Upstanders for the week.
Vivian is a third-grader in Mrs. Smith's class. Mrs. Smith says Vivan "always doing the right thing! She continues to stay on task and does her best work each and every time. Thank you Vivian for your great example of what it means to be an UpStander, keep being awesome."
Tommy is a fourth-grader in Mr. Pingree's class. He often goes around at the end of the day helping to pick up the playground balls without anyone asking him to do so. His kind actions were noticed by Mrs. Swenson and most definitely would qualify him as an UpStander. Thank you Tommy!