Litchfield School Board approved during its Feb. 28 meeting the concept for a legacy garden that will memorialize students who die while students in the district.
High school Principal Jason Michels told the board that he has been working with a group of parents whose children have died, along with local landscaping contractor Brandon Nagel and high school art teacher Charles Banks on a vision for the garden.
The group determined a spot near the main entrance to the high school would be appropriate, and the theme will be “Forever a Dragon.”
Parents with whom Michels has been consulting include Michelle Falling, Heather Bednarek, Tina Driver and Terry Driver.
Falling, whose son Dylan died in a car crash in June 2020, made the initial request for the Legacy Garden, Michels said in a memo to the School Board and Superintendent Beckie Simenson. During several meetings since the initial suggestion, the committee of parents has determined the “vision, location and design” of the garden, Michels wrote.
The garden, which is expected to cost approximately $17,000, will be about 12-15 feet deep and 18-20 feet wide, Michels said. The estimated cost is the maximum, he added, and could be reduced by financial donations, as well as donations of plants and labor by LHS students and classes.
Included in Michels’ memo were suggested policies and procedures for the Legacy Garden, which included:
- Those recognized in the garden must be a former student enrolled in the district for one year, and who have died during their enrollment in the district.
- Parents requesting remembrance for a student will do so through a form available at the high school. The form will include what articles will be used and how they will be used in remembrance.
- Only district-approved, permanent articles will be allowed in the garden. Among the likely “artifacts” would be a concrete paver engraved for each student, to ensure remembrance is consistent for each student.
- Only district staff and approved students or classes will maintain, renovate and make additions to the garden.
- The district can remove any artifacts, or the garden in its entirety, as it deems necessary.
“I sincerely appreciate the board’s support of the Legacy Garden,” Michels wrote. “I also appreciate the efforts of the parents involved in this initiative as the garden will characterize the importance of being a Dragon for many years go come.”