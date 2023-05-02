Jesse Johnson-new

Jesse JohnsonJesse Johnson-new

 Jesse JohnsonJesse Johnson-new

State government giveth, and state government taketh away.

Jesse Johnson didn’t phrase it quite that way, but the Litchfield Public Schools business manager’s message was basically the same as that biblical lesson. During a report to the School Board Monday, Johnson explained recent activity at the Minnesota Legislature that will both increase funding for school districts but also increase expenses.

Tags