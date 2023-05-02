State government giveth, and state government taketh away.
Jesse Johnson didn’t phrase it quite that way, but the Litchfield Public Schools business manager’s message was basically the same as that biblical lesson. During a report to the School Board Monday, Johnson explained recent activity at the Minnesota Legislature that will both increase funding for school districts but also increase expenses.
“So it's kind of one of those, I call it, a bait and switch type thing,” Johnson said. “Legislatively, it looks good (to) say, ‘Hey, we're getting a lot of money.’ But then, ‘Here's how you're gonna spend it. Here's all your added costs.’ So there's some added costs and some, like, some of the things that have been legislated. So on the surface, it was great. It looks like we're getting a lot of funds, but there's also going to be potentially a lot of costs associated with it.”
Bills in both the Minnesota House and Senate call for increases to the basic school district funding formula, with House Bill 2497 calling for a 4% increase in fiscal year 2024 and 2% in 2025, while Senate Bill 2684 sets increases at 4% in 2024 and 5% for 2025. The combined 6% increase in the House bill would raise per pupil funding from the current $6,863 to $7,281 by 2025, while the Senate’s increases would climb to $7,495 in 2025.
Among concerns Johnson noted were a proposed changes to unemployment coverage for non-certified school staff and to the special education aid cross subsidy.
The unemployment change would allow school employees working in areas other than instructional, research or administrative capacity eligible for unemployment benefits between school terms, if they meet other eligibility requirements. While beneficial to employees such as paraprofessionals, it could create significant additional expense for the school district. Additionally, both House and Senate bills specifically exclude summer term hourly unemployment insurance costs from the school district’s annual levy.
“That’s the big one,” Johnson said. “And they’re not providing for additional funding to cover it.”
An initial analysis of the proposal indicates Litchfield Public Schools could see an increase of about $450,000 of unemployment costs. The provision seems to have strong support in both the House and Senate, Johnson said.
“There’s groups working on behalf of the schools to say that it’s just something that we can’t really afford.”
Both bodies have proposed changes to the special education funding cross-subsidy, which helps cover the gap between program costs and fund from state and federal sources. Normally, districts use general funds for special education, and as costs rise, districts often are forced to cut programs or seek property tax increases. The cross-subsidy for all districts in the state is estimated to be more than $750 million next year.
The House bill would raise the state’s cross-subsidy from 6.43% to 47.8%, while the Senate version proposes a gradual stepped increase that moves from 40% in 2024 to 47.3% in 2025 and 60% in 2026.
“That could generate another $700,000 (of state funding) on one hand, but on the other hand, more unemployment (creates) another cross-subsidy for the unemployment side,” Johnson said.
Proposed funding changes in the House bill, including the general ed funding formula and the special education cross-subsidy would provide an additional $1.7 million to Litchfield Public Schools over the next two years, most of that — $1.4 million coming in the next fiscal year. The Senate’s proposed bill would “be more beneficial for schools” mainly because of the higher percentage increases in per pupil funding, Johnson added.
In other action:
- The board heard reports from administrators at each of the district’s four buildings. Community Education Director Grant Solem provided an update on his program from the Wagner Education Building, while Lake Ripley Elementary School Principal Chris Olson, middle school Principal Chelsea Brown, and high school Principal Jason Michels and Activities Director Justin Brown did the same for their buildings.
- The board approved a resolution to accept a slate of donations totaling $20,400. Donations from 16 individuals and organizations totaling $11,800 will go to the trap shooting program. Robotics will receive $1,100 from four targeted donations. One donation for $3,500 will go to the track and field program for a new pole vault pit, and the girls hockey program will receive $4,000 to fund two additional coaches.