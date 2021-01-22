Litchfield High School announced that Keily Valdez Cabrales and Kate Spanos have been chosen as Students of the Week for Jan. 25-29.
Valdez Cabrales, a sophomore, was nominated by World Language teacher Mark Mavencamp, who said she "shares her knowledge of the language with others (and) shares her cultural perspective with classmates."
"Her willingness to be an active participant and thoughtfully engage in the material" made Valdez Cabrales a good candidate for Student of the Week, Mavencamp wrote. "She brings her smile and enthusiasm for learning Spanish to the classroom."
In the past, Valdez Cabrales has participated in basketball and band, but is not involved in any school activities this year. Outside of school, her hobbies include hanging out with friends and family, she said, adding that she also loves to sing, and she plays basketball and takes care of her nieces and nephews.
She is the daughter of Maria and Francisco Valdez Cabrales of Grove City.
Spanos, a senior, was nominated by Linda Heggedal-Gust in the Family and Consumer Science department, who wrote that "Kate is a very conscientious student with a great work ethic. Her positive attitude, determination, creativity and desire for excellence are evident in all her endeavors.
"She continually impresses all with her natural affinity for collaboration and communication in opportunities of experiential learning," Heggedal-Gust added.
Spanos is enrolled in advanced culinary arts, university speaking, art fundamentals, college biology, and AP statistics. She also is involved in band, marching band and tennis.
Painting, drawing, cooking, baking and listening to music are some of her hobbies.
Spanos is the daughter of John and Julie Spanos of Litchfield.