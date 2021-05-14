Galadriel Heinrichs and Greta Hansen have been named Students of the Week at Litchfield High School for May 17-21.
Heinrichs, a senior, was nominated by Siri Damerow in the math department, who praised her strong work ethic.
"She is always working hard to do her very best on every single homework assignment, quiz and test in College Calculus," Damerow wrote. "Galadriel is very resilient. She has had times this year where she's had to learn from home independently from her classmates and she's stayed focused on her classwork and done very well."
Heinrichs has a positive attitude and shares it with classmates, Damerow wrote.
"She is always smiling and greeting everyone she meets," Damerow wrote. "She makes my classroom and the school better when she's around!"
Heinrich has been involved in theater, student council, Spanish club and choir while at LHS. Outside of school, she enjoys watching movies and listening to music, singing at church for worship, doing crafts, hanging out with friends and driving around town and going to the lake.
She is the daughter of Doug and Ruth Henrichs of Litchfield.
Hansen was nominated by English teacher Candance Boerema, who said, "Greta is conscientious in all she does. Her attention to detail and consistency in the classroom and in athletics make her a natural leader."
A sophomore, she has integrity and chooses to "do the right thing in my class," Boerema said.
"She takes ownership of her learning," Boerema wrote. "Greta will make a quizlet before a test because she wants to learn. She sees the benefit of learning activities and learning activities and endorses them to her peers."
Hansen also is "an excellent communicator" who voices her opinion respectfully while contributing positively to class discussions.
Hansen has participated in volleyball, basketball and track and field, as well as women's choir at LHS. Her hobbies and interests include playing sports, hanging out with friends, family and her pets, traveling to see new places.and listening to music.
She is the daughter of Dan and Suzanne Hansen of Litchfield.