Francisco Castellon and Manuel Ramirez have been named Students of the Week for Oct. 18-22 at Litchfield High School.
Castellon, a junior, was nominated by Adam Hayes in the social studies department.
“He brings a great attitude every day, he doesn’t whine, doesn’t complain, and doesn’t make excuses,” Hayes wrote in his nomination. “He has a good work ethic; his school work is important to him, and he does a great job with it.”
Castellon plays basketball and baseball at the school. In his free time, he enjoys hanging out with family and friends, fishing and golfing.
He is the son of Arturo Castellon and Irma Medina of Nayarit, Mexico.
Mathematics teacher Dan Buker nominated Ramirez, because he “demonstrates a positive attitude and strong work ethic in and out of the classroom.”
In addition, the junior “works well with other students to solve math problems” and “works extremely hard to understand the math concepts in class,” Buker wrote.
Ramirez enjoys hiking, biking, running, weightlifting, playing cards, watching movies, reading and photography. His parents are Joanna and Manuel Ramirez of Litchfield.