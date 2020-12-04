Litchfield High School has named Dawson Kiecker and Jeremy Greer as its Students of the Week for Dec. 7-11.
Jeremy, a junior, was nominated by English teacher Ashley Pingree, who commended him for being "a diligent student in my classroom so far this year. It has not been an easy school year to dedicate oneself as a student, but Jeremy has done that."
He is focused in class and dedicated to his grades, Pingree wrote, adding that "Jeremy is insightful about texts we are reading; he is always offering his insight and opinion." He also is a thoughtful student who is willing to work with anyone in class and "is friendly to all," she added.
Outside the classroom, Jeremy plays football and baseball. He also enjoys fishing, building and playing video games in his free time.
He is the daughter of Terry Greeg of Litchfield.
Dawson, a junior, was nominated by special education teacher John Friedrichs, who complimented his 3.6 grade-point-average, in addition to his "always willing to help others," "upbeat attitude" and "great communicative skills."
Dawson has played basketball in the past. Among his hobbies are watching and attending NASCAR races, watching and playing hockey, and practicing his commentary during sporting events, as he hopes to have a career in the media field.
He is the daughter of Jason and Chanda Kiecker, and Christina and Brian Fitzgerald, all of Litchfield.